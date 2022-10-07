ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Samsung sees Q3 profit down 31.7% amid inflation, low chip demand

South Korean tech company may suffer poor earnings in coming quarters

Global inflation is seen crimping demand for Samsung's products.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics said Friday that its operating profit likely fell more than 30% in the third quarter, as unusually high inflation squeezed global demand for semiconductors, smartphones and home appliances.

In issuing earnings guidance, the South Korean company forecast that its operating profit declined 31.7% to 10.8 trillion won ($7.7 billion) for the three months through September from the same period last year. It estimates that its revenue, meanwhile, rose 2.7% to 76 trillion won during the same period.

