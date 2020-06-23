Samsung sued by Panasonic-Sony OLED venture over patents

TOKYO -- Japanese display maker JOLED said Tuesday it has filed lawsuits against Samsung Electronics and other Samsung group companies in American and German courts for alleged infringement on patents on organic light-emitting diode panel technology.

The U.S. lawsuit against Samsung, local arm Samsung Electronics America and panel maker Samsung Display accuses the conglomerate of selling its Galaxy smartphone brand in the country without a license for JOLED technology used in the phones. The German complaint runs along similar lines, naming Samsung Electronics and a local subsidiary. Both lawsuits seek damages.

JOLED was formed in 2015 from the merger of the OLED operations of Panasonic and Sony. While it plans to start up facilities for high-volume panel production this fiscal year, it has also made licensing of such technology a major part of its business model.

The company holds or has applied for about 4,000 OLED-related patents worldwide. It announced a deal Friday with TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology for joint development of OLED panels for TVs.