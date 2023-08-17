ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Sekisui Chemical to mass produce bendable perovskite solar cells

Sekisui Chemical is developing more impermeable and efficient perovskite solar cells to generate electricity. (Photo by Takako Fujiu)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Sekisui Chemical, a Japanese plastics maker, will begin mass production of perovskite solar cells -- cutting-edge technology with durable, lightweight and flexible cells -- in an effort to catch up with Chinese competitors, Nikkei has learned.

The Japanese manufacturer will invest more than 10 billion yen ($68 million) to build a new manufacturing facility with an annual production volume of several hundred thousand square meters by 2030 -- sufficient to power approximately 4,000 households.

