Sekisui Chemical to mass produce bendable perovskite solar cells

TOKYO -- Sekisui Chemical, a Japanese plastics maker, will begin mass production of perovskite solar cells -- cutting-edge technology with durable, lightweight and flexible cells -- in an effort to catch up with Chinese competitors, Nikkei has learned.

The Japanese manufacturer will invest more than 10 billion yen ($68 million) to build a new manufacturing facility with an annual production volume of several hundred thousand square meters by 2030 -- sufficient to power approximately 4,000 households.