OSAKA/TOKYO -- A new type of battery known for its safety, long life and lower environmental impact has begun mass production, with Japanese companies leading the way.

Kyocera in 2021 became the world's first company to mass-produce so-called semisolid batteries. The Kyoto-based manufacturer has the capacity to produce 200 megawatt-hours per year -- the equivalent of 20,000 residential energy storage systems. Production is now running at around half capacity.