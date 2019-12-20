Seoul's antitrust chief sets up battle with Naver and Google in 2020

SEJONG, South Korea -- South Korea's chief antitrust regulator is gearing up to take on Naver and Google next year, vowing to scrutinize the two internet giants over what she describe as their abuse of data monopolies.

Fair Trade Commission Chair Joh Sung-wook also said chipmakers are in her sights during a press conference marking her 100th day in the post.

Joh said on Thursday that she will dispatch the FTC's information technology team to investigate whether the two companies are undermining competition in the industry. She said Naver is already on the commission's schedule for examination and that Google will be the next target.

"In many cases, consumers use a single platform company, giving it a monopoly status. Platform companies often abuse such power to benefit themselves," Joh said, comparing it to companies giving themselves "most-favored-nation treatment."

Naver, a domestic company, is the country's largest internet company by market share. Google has a smaller footprint, but still has a number of loyal users in the country.

The announcement comes as internet companies use their massive troves of consumer data to venture beyond their traditional platforms. Naver recently forayed into finance, while Google is involved, directly or indirectly, in businesses ranging from autonomous driving to AI speakers.

But professor-turned-administrator Joh said the agency will be balanced in judging such matters between corporate innovation and customer protection.

"I know that sometimes the FTC's actions can block [companies] from innovating. But we also know that monopoly abuse can hurt customers. We will have a sense of balance in promoting corporate innovation and protecting customer benefits," Joh said.

Analysts say internet companies will enjoy rising advertisement sales next year on the back of strong demand for online and mobile devices, regardless of the authority's tough stance on the industry.

"It seems that everybody agrees with ad sales growth in Naver and Kakao, which enjoy absolute status in the mobile ad market," said Hwang Seung-tek, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

The FTC chair's next interest is mobile chipmakers. With demand for chips expected to jump as the telecom industry moves toward 5G technology next year, Joh said the agency will monitor whether chipmakers exclude competitors by striking exclusive deals with their clients or bundling sales of chips with other items.

South Korea has emerged as a leader in 5G, becoming the first nation to roll out the next-generation telecom technology in April.

The FTC said major chipmakers have a history unfairly blocking newcomers from entering the business during transitional periods, such as when the industry adopted 3G and 4G technology.