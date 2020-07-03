ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Technology

Hot around the collar? Japan has a wearable AC for you

Apple races to push ahead with 5G iPhone mass production

Samsung sued by Panasonic-Sony OLED venture over patents

Japan aims to stop drain of possible military-use research tech

Technology

Sharp looks to move up PC unit Dynabook's listing to 2020: CEO

Business became profitable within months of 2018 acquisition from Toshiba

Sharp acquired Dynabook from Toshiba in 2018. (Photo from Dynabook's Twitter account)
KENSAKU IHARA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TAIPEI -- Sharp personal computer subsidiary Dynabook may go public within the year instead of 2021, Sharp Chairman and CEO Tai Jeng-wu indicated Thursday.

"We hope that the listing can happen by the end of this year," Tai told a news conference here after unveiling new products. He hails from Sharp's Taiwanese parent, Hon Hai Precision Industry, or Foxconn.

Sharp acquired Dynabook from Toshiba in 2018 for around 4 billion yen ($37 million at current rates) and has been implementing Foxconn-style cost-cutting and other reforms. The Tokyo-based unit generated a profit just three months after the purchase, Tai said, indicating that business is performing well.

While emphasizing that the market is "gradually recovering" from coronavirus damage, Tai was cautious on the outlook and hinted at uncertainty.

"Serious second waves are hitting the U.S., and infection cases are on the rise in Japan," he said. "Forecasting our earnings is very difficult." The company previously planned to release its guidance for the year through March 2021 by August.

Tai, who swapped out the presidency for the CEO title at June's shareholders meeting, said he has not returned to Japan since February because of entry restrictions. Katsuaki Nomura is Sharp's new president and chief operating officer.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close