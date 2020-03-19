ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Sharp sues Tesla for violation of network gear patents

Japanese tech group seeks to bar imports of 3 Tesla models

HISASHI IWATO, Nikkei staff writer
Sharp is suing Tesla to block imports of three models.   © Reuters

OSAKA -- Sharp has filed a lawsuit against Tesla in Japan, claiming the U.S. electric vehicle giant infringed on patents for onboard communication equipment.

The complaint, filed against Tesla's Japanese unit in Tokyo District Court, seeks an injunction against imports of three Tesla vehicle models.

Osaka-based Sharp has been stepping up its patent ligtigations. It has lodged patent suits against Xianyang CaiHong Optoelectronics Technology and others, alleging the violation of 12 patents involving liquid crystal display panels.

The company has also brought suits against Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications and its Japan unit for alleged violations of smartphone and communications patents.

