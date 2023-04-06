ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Signal president warns of risks from U.S.-China AI race

Spread of misinformation and climate damage among possible harms, says Whittaker

Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation, says AI development poses an environmental threat, on top of raising social and governmental problems. (Source photos by Florian Hetz and screenshot from Signal's website) 
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- The race between the U.S. and China for supremacy in artificial intelligence is cause for concern given the technology's potential to spread misinformation, enhance government surveillance and harm the climate, warned Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation.

"AI is kind of a marketing term and a lot of companies selling very limited AI technologies brand themselves as AI companies. However, it is a technology that only a handful of companies and governments have the power to develop and deploy," Whittaker, a former manager at Google, told Nikkei Asia in a recent interview in Tokyo.

