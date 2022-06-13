Singapore fintech learns from debt blowup of China, Greensill

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Southeast Asia's biggest lending startup sees a cautionary tale in China, where a decade of freewheeling growth in digital loans collapsed spectacularly under the weight of frauds and crackdowns.

The region has benefited from "preemptively regulating" against bad actors, says Funding Societies, a Singapore-based company that has raised $144 million from investors led by SoftBank. And that is why CEO and co-founder Kelvin Teo would be happy to see even more regulation -- to a degree.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Teo said he welcomed balanced rules that ensure financial technology like his is safe, but that do not "choke off" new fintech entrants. Escrow thresholds, for example, could be high enough to keep swindlers from absconding with funds, but low enough for startups to get in the door, he said. Teo touched on the same theme at an April conference by Endeavor Vietnam, an impact fund.

"As a region, we're very fortunate to have regulators that are very forward-looking, to an extent benefiting from China's missteps," he told the audience.

By 2019, thousands of Chinese peer lenders had been wiped off the internet after Beijing tightened the screws on a shadow-banking sector bedeviled by Ponzi schemes and liquidity crunches.

Southeast Asia looks to avert that fate and reduce risk in an online business that allows small companies to get uncollateralized loans with just a few clicks and a couple of hours' wait. Singapore took a preemptive strike against risk in equity-based crowdfunding, for example, introducing rules in 2016 before any such business took off. Malaysia was "relatively proactive" in enacting similar rules in 2015, followed by more regulations for peer lending, said a Cambridge-led study of Asian alternative finance.

Funding Societies, which was founded in 2015 and officially added Vietnam to its markets in May, is a crowdfunding platform that allows individuals and organizations to invest as little as $20. It funnels the cash into small-business loans, using artificial intelligence for credit scoring. It is the region's largest lending platform by estimated valuation and says its had disbursed 3.34 billion Singapore dollars ($2.4 billion) with a 1.34% default rate as of June.

It learned from meltdowns, not just in China but also at Greensill, which, like Funding Societies, was backed by SoftBank, touted its AI, and worked in supply-chain finance. This arcane niche of finance essentially gives suppliers a cash advance on their invoices. Greensill imploded after the Financial Times revealed it lent heavily to a single client with suspect invoices. Greensill's main investor, Credit Suisse, then pulled funding.

"You should not have such concentrated exposure to a single borrower," Teo said by video, adding that it was also important to verify invoices.

The second lesson is not to rely so much on a single lender, like Credit Suisse, said Teo, whose company lists seven products on its site, from supply-chain finance to property-backed debt.

In contrast to a push for deregulation in other corners of finance, he called for regulation that "stops errant players from doing bad things." But the founder also criticized burdensome rules that shield incumbents from competition.

"Either extremes are bad," he said.

Amateur investors have flocked to debt crowdfunding. Legal guardrails to help them could include a ceiling on their loan exposure and standardized disclosures, such as on default rates, Teo said. Another guardrail is escrow accounts.

"In China you have seen platforms that run away with money of investors because it is just parked in their [own] bank account," Teo said.

His company operates in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, with plans for the Philippines by year's end.

Southeast Asia benefited, Teo said, by being a few years behind.