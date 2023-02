SINGAPORE -- Singapore-based tech group Grab said it expects to deliver its first profit sooner than it had forecast after cutting earnings-draining incentives for the first time since its high-profile stock market listing.

In an earnings call on Thursday, CEO Anthony Tan said the ride-hailing and food-delivery platform will bring forward its profitability target after narrowing its annual loss to $1.74 billion in 2022, a 51% improvement from a year earlier.