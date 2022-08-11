Singapore's Grab vows 'inclusive growth' for ASEAN's gig economy

SINGAPORE -- Southeast Asian superapp Grab will continue investing in the region's talent pool through training and support programs, CEO Anthony Tan said at an event on Thursday, vowing to ensure the ecosystem becomes sustainable for its partners and workers.

As part of these measures, the Singapore-based tech company said it will set up a merchant center at its headquarters where Grab's small business partners can receive consultations and operational support to expand their businesses online -- from food and grocery deliveries to advertising.