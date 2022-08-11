ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Singapore's ProfilePrint to use AI to grade Asia food ingredients

Startup secures fresh funding from global giants such as U.S.-based Cargill

ProfilePrint allows growers, manufacturers and retailers to assess the quality and authenticity of raw ingredients online with a only small sample. (Photo by ProfilePrint)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singaporean food technology startup ProfilePrint, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze the quality and profile of food ingredients, may expand its presence in Southeast Asia after securing an undisclosed amount of funding from America's Cargill, one of the world's largest food corporations.

The investment by the U.S. company is an extension of an "eight-figure" Series A round that ProfilePrint closed early this year, which included investments from Singapore commodity trader Olam International and Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group, as well as French merchant Louis Dreyfus.

