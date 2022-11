SINGAPORE -- Singapore-based tech group Sea expects to break even in its e-commerce business by the end of 2023 as the loss-making company conducts a series of layoffs and reviews spending, borrowing from the U.S. tech sector's playbook.

The firm, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said on Tuesday it is "working towards" having online retail business Shopee break even by the end of 2023 in terms of adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).