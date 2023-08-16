ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Singapore's Sea to 'ramp up' Shopee investments amid TikTok's rise

Stock falls more than 28% in New York as company warns of impact on bottom line

Southeast Asian tech company Sea intends to invest more in its Shopee e-commerce unit as competition heats up.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore-based tech group Sea will "ramp up" investments in its online shopping business across all markets, the company said Tuesday, as the largest Southeast Asian player faces increasing competition in the region from new rivals like TikTok.

TikTok, the short video platform owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, launched online shopping service TikTok Shop in 2021, starting in Indonesia. TikTok Shop has expanded into other regional markets, where Sea e-commerce unit Shopee, Alibaba-owned Lazada and Indonesia's Tokopedia have dominated.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more