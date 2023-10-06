Singapore's digital economy nearly doubled in five years: study

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's digital economy nearly doubled in five years and reached 100 billion Singapore dollars ($73 billion), according to new government data released Friday, as the city-state seeks to strengthen its position as a key global tech hub.

The first official measure of the size of its digital economy was compiled by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, the country's regulator and industry developer, together with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS).