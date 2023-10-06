ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Singapore's digital economy nearly doubled in five years: study

Digitalization across sectors totals $77bn in 2022, accounting for 17% of GDP

The new finding comes as the city-state expands its efforts in attracting global tech companies and talent from abroad, while also upskilling its own aging population. (NIKKEI montage/Source photos by  Reuters and AP)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's digital economy nearly doubled in five years and reached 100 billion Singapore dollars ($73 billion), according to new government data released Friday, as the city-state seeks to strengthen its position as a key global tech hub.

The first official measure of the size of its digital economy was compiled by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, the country's regulator and industry developer, together with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS). 

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more