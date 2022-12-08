Singapore's gig economy brace for 'complex' safety net rules

SINGAPORE -- Tech companies in Singapore that rely on "gig workers" are bracing for higher costs, as they are being asked to fashion a stronger safety net for independent contractors. Companies and experts describe the new government regulations as complex, with difficult questions unanswered.

From late 2024 onward, a new set of rules in the city-state will require ride-hailing and food delivery companies to contribute to social security savings programs for workers, and compensate them for workplace injuries.