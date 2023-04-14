Smartphone market to start recovering as soon as July: Samsung exec

TOKYO -- The global market for smartphones will gradually head toward a recovery starting in July or later, predicts Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics' mobile business.

"The market continues to face headwinds from higher materials costs, foreign exchange fluctuations and the economic slowdown," Roh said Thursday in an interview with Nikkei. But noting that smartphones are an everyday device that consumers use to access information, he said that "demand remains strong for high-end products with high added value."