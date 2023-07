TOKYO -- SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.

A total of six parties including venture capital firm Globis Capital Partners and KDDI Open Innovation Fund, a venture capital firm operated by Japanese telecommunications company KDDI, invested in Tokyo-based Telexistence, according to Thursday's announcement.