ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Technology

SoftBank Vision Fund pumps another $650m into UK's Greensill

Working capital financier will use funds to expand global presence

MINORU SATAKE, Nikkei staff writer
Greensill Capital provides corporate financing across 165 countries worldwide.   © Reuters

LONDON -- British financial services provider Greensill Capital said Monday that it secured $655 million in capital from SoftBank Group's Vision Fund, following an $800 million investment in May.

Greensill works with institutional investors to provide financing to companies, and has over 8 million clients across 165 countries. It will use the additional funding to bolster its international operations.

"We believe Greensill is transforming global access to working capital through its innovative business model," said Colin Fan, managing partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers. "By unlocking billions of dollars in supply chains around the world, we believe Greensill continues to play a pioneering role in working capital finance."

Greensill on Monday also announced the acquisition of FreeUp, a U.K.-based startup that gives workers more flexible access to earned but unpaid wages.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media