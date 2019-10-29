SoftBank Vision Fund pumps another $650m into UK's Greensill

LONDON -- British financial services provider Greensill Capital said Monday that it secured $655 million in capital from SoftBank Group's Vision Fund, following an $800 million investment in May.

Greensill works with institutional investors to provide financing to companies, and has over 8 million clients across 165 countries. It will use the additional funding to bolster its international operations.

"We believe Greensill is transforming global access to working capital through its innovative business model," said Colin Fan, managing partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers. "By unlocking billions of dollars in supply chains around the world, we believe Greensill continues to play a pioneering role in working capital finance."

Greensill on Monday also announced the acquisition of FreeUp, a U.K.-based startup that gives workers more flexible access to earned but unpaid wages.