SoftBank poised to emerge from 'defense mode' with $38bn in coffers

TOKYO -- While SoftBank Group's earnings report Thursday showed that its woes are not yet over, the Japanese conglomerate is starting to consider shifting out of a defensive crouch that has bolstered its cash cushion and positioned it to pursue a more balanced strategy.

After all but halting new investment amid inflation and rising interest rates, the Japanese conglomerate now has a cash position of 5.1 trillion yen ($38 billion), plus a new fundraising engine in the works with its planned listing of chip design house Arm. This could pave the way for a return to the venture capital market.