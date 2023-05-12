ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
SoftBank poised to emerge from 'defense mode' with $38bn in coffers

Japanese tech giant weighs balance with 'offense' through renewed investment

Heavy losses in fiscal 2021 sent SoftBank Group into "defense mode," slashing investment and restructuring its fund operations.   © Reuters
TAIZO WADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- While SoftBank Group's earnings report Thursday showed that its woes are not yet over, the Japanese conglomerate is starting to consider shifting out of a defensive crouch that has bolstered its cash cushion and positioned it to pursue a more balanced strategy.

After all but halting new investment amid inflation and rising interest rates, the Japanese conglomerate now has a cash position of 5.1 trillion yen ($38 billion), plus a new fundraising engine in the works with its planned listing of chip design house Arm. This could pave the way for a return to the venture capital market.

