ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

SoftBank stops making Pepper robot but says it isn't dead

$2,000 Foxconn-built humanoid serves as a face of the group

Pepper and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son: The robot has served as a face for SoftBank's push into AI. (Photo by Koji Uema)
MASAAKI KUDO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group's robotics unit has halted production of the Pepper humanoid robot, owing to weak demand.

The artificial-intelligence-equipped robot was marketed to stores and other customer-facing jobs in such markets as Japan, China, Europe and the U.S. But production was stopped last summer as inventories piled up, Nikkei has learned.

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, or Foxconn, has manufactured the robots. Pepper went on sale in Japan in 2015 and is currently leased to corporate clients. Consumers have been able to buy one for 217,800 yen ($1,970).

"We plan to resume production if demand recovers," a SoftBank Robotics Group official said, denying that the plug has been pulled on Pepper.

The Tokyo-based robotics unit, which has development and sales sites around the world, seeks to cut its workforce in France. While the scale and timing of the personnel adjustment has not been finalized, the company says it will continue to focus on the robot business.

In Japan, SoftBank Robotics established a joint venture with electronics maker Iris Ohyama in February to develop and sell robots for serving food and other commercial applications, with a target to log cumulative sales of 100 billion yen by 2025.

Reuters earlier reported on SoftBank's plans, including for Pepper production.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more