SoftBank suffers larger than expected $6.4bn loss in Q2

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group reported on Wednesday a larger than expected loss of 700 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the July-September quarter due to investment write-downs at its Vision Fund portfolio of companies, which includes WeWork and Uber Technologies.

The dramatic swing from a 1.12 trillion yen profit in the previous quarter -- the highest quarterly profit ever for a Japanese company -- is a major blow for CEO Masayoshi Son and underlines the volatility of the Japanese conglomerate’s tech-focused investment strategy.

The biggest damage came from losses at its $100 billion Vision Fund. They stemmed from a drop in the valuation of investments like WeWork, which pulled its initial public offering in late September and later received a $9.5 billion rescue package from Softbank, and Uber, which has seen its shares slide by around a third since listing in May.

In all, SoftBank said the Vision Fund wrote down the fair value of 25 companies, including three affiliate companies of WeWork. Still, SoftBank said the combined fair value of the 88 companies in the fund’s portfolio stood $77.6 billion -- $6.9 billion more than what it paid for.

Other parts of SoftBank's business did well. Its mobile unit logged solid earnings growth that beat analysts' expectations.

SoftBank also logged a 277 billion yen gain due to a transaction by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, in which Softbank has a 26% stake, due to the receipt of Ant Financial shares by Alibaba.

Against that, SoftBank wrote down the valuation of its around 80% direct stake in WeWork.

As recently as in August, Son was touting the stellar performance of the Vision Fund since it began investing two years ago. At the time, he said profits would climb as its portfolio of companies went public. He also unveiled plans for a second Vision Fund, which would build up a war-chest of $108 billion of funds to spend on tech investments.

However, that scenario looks increasingly shaky given WeWork’s massive losses. Investors are watching whether Son will shift his investment strategy to a less aggressive one with a greater focus on governance. To date, no company commitments have been announced for the second Vision Fund, although there have been pledges of support.