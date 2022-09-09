Solid-state batteries: Japanese players seek early lead in testing

TOKYO -- As solid-state batteries move closer to broad use in electric cars and other equipment, some Japanese companies will make a bid for early-mover advantage in the emerging field of testing these next-generation power sources.

Nippon Steel Technology, a unit of Japan's top steelmaker, plans to launch by March 2023 a testing service at its Amagasaki development center near Osaka. Unusually for such a service, this will extend as far as building prototypes based on designs provided by battery makers.