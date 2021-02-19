ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

Sony's self-driving sensor sees 300 meters down the road

Eagle-eyed device tracks objects to within 15 cm even in low light

The time-of-flight sensor gauges how long reflected light takes to come back. (Image courtesy of Sony)
KOSUKE SHIMIZU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Sony has developed an automotive sensor that determines the distance of objects up to 300 meters away to within 15 cm, aiming to offer it as a crucial technology for automated vehicles.

The direct time-of-flight sensor gauges how long reflected light takes to come back. It will be incorporated into lidar, a radar-style technology that uses light to help automated vehicles "see" the road and objects.

A so-called pixel chip, able to detect even weak light, is combined with logic circuits. This allows for highly precise measurements at long distances and improves reliability in severe weather conditions. Bringing these elements together on a single chip helps lower the cost of lidar as well.

Sony aims to commercialize the sensor by 2022 for sale to lidar sensor manufacturers.

The company is tapping its technology for sophisticated CMOS image sensors for smartphone cameras to develop new industrial applications.

In image sensors, Sony has relied heavily on the smartphone sector. But with business with Huawei Technologies down from the Sino-American technology trade war, the Japanese company sees a need to do more beyond consumer gadgets.

Sensors used as sensing instruments, and not for capturing images, generated just 4% of the segment's sales in fiscal 2019. The aim is to raise the ratio to 30% by fiscal 2025.

Demand is growing for sensors capable of tracking a vehicle's surroundings. (Image courtesy of Sony)

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more