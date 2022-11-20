South Korean super app Kakao's outage reveals growing pains

SEOUL -- After years of rapid growth, South Korean tech group Kakao is under pressure to invest more in its infrastructure after a server fire in October knocked out online services used by tens of millions across the country.

With 47.6 million monthly users -- equal to over 90% of the South Korean population -- the KakaoTalk messaging app is pervasive in the country for both personal and business communications. KakaoTalk accounts can also be linked to a wide range of other services, from payments to ride-hailing and GPS.