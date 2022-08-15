Stripe CEO: U.S. tech companies 'underestimate' Asia's potential

SINGAPORE/TOKYO -- Payments giant Stripe will push its investment in Asia as it strives to capture demand in one of the world's fastest-growing regions -- one filled with markets with potential that U.S. tech companies often fail to notice, CEO Patrick Collison said.

San Francisco- and Dublin-headquartered Stripe over the years has expanded its reach from North America and Europe to markets in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Collison noted a particular focus on Japan, which Stripe entered in 2016. The world's fourth largest e-commerce market, he said, is "growing much faster than in the U.S."