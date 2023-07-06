Struggling display unit tests LG chief's decisiveness

SEOUL -- Five years after taking the helm of LG at age 40, Chairman Koo Kwang-mo has overseen a successful pivot into the fast-growing automotive sector, but questions remain over his ability to handle ailing businesses like displays decisively.

When Koo visits the conglomerate's factories and research centers, he still asks workers and managers to give their opinions on what he should do without telling him what they think he wants to hear -- something that has not changed since the chairman assumed his post in June 2018.