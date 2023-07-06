ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Struggling display unit tests LG chief's decisiveness

Koo Kwang-mo's 5 years include successful expansion, but slow response to losses

While LG Electronics fares well thanks partly to an expansion into auto components, panel maker LG Display is bleeding red ink.
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Five years after taking the helm of LG at age 40, Chairman Koo Kwang-mo has overseen a successful pivot into the fast-growing automotive sector, but questions remain over his ability to handle ailing businesses like displays decisively.

When Koo visits the conglomerate's factories and research centers, he still asks workers and managers to give their opinions on what he should do without telling him what they think he wants to hear -- something that has not changed since the chairman assumed his post in June 2018.

