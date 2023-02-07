ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Sumitomo Electric plans long-life battery plant in North America

Redox flow cells can last 30 years, or twice as long as lithium-ion ones

Sumitomo Electric's test facility for redox flow batteries in California
| Japan

OSAKA -- Japan's Sumitomo Electric Industries plans to build a new battery plant in North America as the U.S. accelerates its shift to sustainable energy, Nikkei has learned.

Sumitomo wants to produce large-capacity batteries called "redox flow cells" which are used to store electricity generated by wind turbines and other forms of renewable energy. The batteries are less prone to degradation than conventional lithium-ion batteries. Their battery life of up to 30 years is expected to be twice as long as that of lithium-ion batteries.

