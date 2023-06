HSINCHU, Taiwan -- The chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on Tuesday sought to ease concerns that U.S.-China tensions pose a threat to the world's largest contract chipmaker, arguing that his company can in fact play a "vital" role in improving relations between the two superpowers.

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said if Taiwany's chip industry as a whole -- the second-biggest in the world by revenue after the U.S. -- continues to thrive, it would have a positive effect on geopolitics.