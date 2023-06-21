ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan's AUO follows Apple in betting on advanced display tech

Display maker AUO is mulling how to transform its facility in Singapore, with options including moving some of the production equipment to Taiwan for use in micro-LED development. (Photo courtesy of AUO)
LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondent | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Display maker AUO is preparing to scale back production at its facility in Singapore and possibly move some of the plant's equipment back to Taiwan as the company steps up its bet on advanced micro-LED screens, a technology Apple is also aggressively pursuing, Nikkei Asia has learned.

Micro-LED screens are less power-hungry and can be made thinner than organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, the most advanced display technology currently available on the market. Companies like AUO and Apple see them as a way to counter the South Korean and Chinese companies that dominate the OLED segment.

