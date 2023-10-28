ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan's AUO shifts toward upstream automotive display production

Panel maker acquires German parts supplier to deal directly with automakers

 AUO holds the latest in-vehicle display technology including large, curved liquid crystal displays that can be placed in the dashboard. (Image courtesy of the company)
HIDEAKI RYUGEN, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Leading Taiwanese display maker AUO aims to work directly with automakers in moving toward upstream production, seeking to better grasp development trends for in-vehicle displays to compete against Chinese rivals.

AUO said on Oct. 2 that it had agreed to acquire a 100% stake in German auto parts manufacturer BHTC, which supplies to Audi and other automakers. AUO Chairman Paul Peng said at a news conference the same day that the company aimed to use the acquisition to provide "diverse innovative solutions for our global customers and partners."

