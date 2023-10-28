Taiwan's AUO shifts toward upstream automotive display production

TAIPEI -- Leading Taiwanese display maker AUO aims to work directly with automakers in moving toward upstream production, seeking to better grasp development trends for in-vehicle displays to compete against Chinese rivals.

AUO said on Oct. 2 that it had agreed to acquire a 100% stake in German auto parts manufacturer BHTC, which supplies to Audi and other automakers. AUO Chairman Paul Peng said at a news conference the same day that the company aimed to use the acquisition to provide "diverse innovative solutions for our global customers and partners."