Taiwan's Appier eyes U.S. expansion with AI marketing software

TOKYO -- Appier Group is expanding its marketing software business in the U.S., its CEO said, in a test of whether Asian software companies can compete with western peers.

Established in Taiwan and listed in Tokyo, Appier sells artificial intelligence-driven software aimed at improving marketing results. The company opened an office in San Francisco in 2020, with the U.S market having accounted for 12% of revenue in the second quarter this year -- mainly from customers in internet-related industries like e-commerce and gaming.