Technology

Taiwan's Delta Electronics logs first profit in EV segment

Overall Q1 profit up 14% on year, tech supplier raises capex plans

Delta Electronics of Taiwan began investing in its electric vehicle operations 15 years ago and has now turned its first quarterly profit in the segment. (Photo by Lauly Li) 
LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondent | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Delta Electronics' investment in electric vehicles has started paying off after 15 years, as the world's leading power solutions provider reported the first-ever quarterly profit in its EV segment.

Robust demand for EV power supplies helped the Taiwanese tech manufacturer's overall net profit grow 14% on the year to 6.9 billion New Taiwan dollars ($224.3 million) in the first three months of this year, offsetting the weakness in consumer electronics. Revenue climbed 13% on the year, to NT$92.9 billion.

