Taiwan's frequent blackouts expose vulnerability of tech economy

TAIPEI -- Taiwan is enduring frequent electricity outages this summer, exposing the vulnerability of the power supply in Asia's most important chipmaking hub.

Between July 1 and Aug. 29, the island has witnessed 22 power outages affecting 1,000 households or more, with the worst hitting 17,000, according to Nikkei Asia's analysis of disclosures from state-owned Taiwan Power Co. A further eight hit anywhere from 44 to 962 homes. The most frequent causes given for these incidents -- which come amid historically high temperatures -- include malfunctions of feedlines, power transformers and high-voltage cables.