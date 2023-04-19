Taiwan's top display makers cut production for consumer devices

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's two leading display makers are scaling back domestic capacity for consumer electronics amid an ongoing supply glut spurred by weak demand for TVs and notebooks.
Innolux on Wednesday said it is idling the production and employees at its 5.5-generation liquid crystal diode (LCD) display plant in Taiwan, while AUO is looking to repurpose a plant by shifting its notebook display production lines to another facility on the island.
