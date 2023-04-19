ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Taiwan's top display makers cut production for consumer devices

Weak TV and notebook demand leaves industry nursing a supply glut

AUO and Innolux offer the latest pieces of evidence that the display industry has entered a period of capacity consolidation. (File photo by Kensaku Ihara)
LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondent | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's two leading display makers are scaling back domestic capacity for consumer electronics amid an ongoing supply glut spurred by weak demand for TVs and notebooks.

Innolux on Wednesday said it is idling the production and employees at its 5.5-generation liquid crystal diode (LCD) display plant in Taiwan, while AUO is looking to repurpose a plant by shifting its notebook display production lines to another facility on the island.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close