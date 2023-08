HONG KONG -- Tencent Holdings' revenue grew 11% in the second quarter on strong online advertising but came in below analysts' forecasts amid lingering concerns over China's economic recovery.

The China tech giant reported a total of 149.2 billion yuan ($20.6 billion) in revenue for the April-to-June quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast revenue growth of 13.2%. Net profit surged 41% to 26.2 billion yuan in the same period.