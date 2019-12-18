Tencent ties up with Nvidia to launch cloud gaming in China

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- The gaming unit of China's Tencent Holdings has tied up with U.S. chip designer Nvidia to launch cloud gaming in the mainland, the next big trend in the video gaming market.

Nvidia will power Tencent Games' START cloud gaming service, which it began testing earlier this year, Nasdaq-listed Nvidia said in a statement Wednesday.

START will let users access Tencent's AAA-rated games played on consoles and personal computers, on under-powered devices "anytime, anywhere," Nvidia said.

"Tencent Games intends to scale the platform to millions of gamers, with an experience that is consistent with playing locally on a gaming rig," it said.

According to media reports, Tencent has already started signing up users in some regions in China for the START gaming test. Cloud gaming brings a radical shift to the gaming industry as it allows users to buy games on demand, instead of owning a game console or downloading on a smartphone.

In March, Intel had announced a partnership with Tencent for a cloud-based service called Instant Play that allows users to game "anywhere, anytime on nearly any device."

Tencent's gaming unit is barely recovering from shrinking revenues after China last year clamped down on granting of commercial gaming licenses for months together amid a regulatory overhaul as well as concerns about addiction among young players.

On Wednesday, Tencent Games also launched a joint innovation lab for gaming with Nvidia. The partnership will explore new applications for artificial intelligence in games, game-engine optimizations and new lighting techniques, Nvidia said.

-- Dhanya Ann Thoppil