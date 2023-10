PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Tesla reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results on Wednesday, with profit falling more than 40% after the U.S. electric vehicle maker cut prices in several markets, including at home and in China, to try to boost demand.

For the three months that ended Sept. 30, Tesla recorded net income of $1.9 billion, down 44%. It saw $23.4 billion in revenue, up 9% year over year but below estimates by Wall Street analysts.