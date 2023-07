PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Tesla reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday, with record quarterly revenue after the American electric vehicle maker cut prices in several markets including China and the U.S., boosting demand against a tough macroeconomic environment.

For the three months ended June, Tesla recorded $24.9 billion in revenue, up 47% year over year, beating Wall Street analysts estimates. The company logged net income of $2.7 billion for the quarter, up 20%.