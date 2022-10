PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Tesla on Friday night showcased a prototype of a humanoid robot, dubbed Optimus, as the U.S. electric vehicle maker enters the robotics business.

At the company's AI Day in Palo Alto, California, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Optimus will kick-start a "fundamental transformation for civilization as we know it," adding the company is trying to achieve "a future of abundance, a future where there is no poverty," by developing the human-form robots.