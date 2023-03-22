ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Testing Ernie: How Baidu's AI chatbot stacks up to ChatGPT

Chinese bot avoids politically delicate topics, but both still works in progress

Baidu's Ernie Bot and OpenAI's ChatGPT each have their strong points. (Source photos by Getty Images and Reuters) 
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- It has been almost a week since Baidu's co-founder and CEO Robin Li unveiled Ernie Bot, the company's answer to Microsoft-backed AI chatbot ChatGPT, in a pre-recorded video. The demonstration left investors unimpressed, and with access to the chatbot limited to invitees, the public is still largely in the dark about how it compares to its American rival.

To shed some light on the issue, this reporter put the two apps through a side-by-side test. On Tuesday afternoon, I fired up Ernie and ChatGPT, asking questions from math problems to history, as well as open-ended requests for content.

