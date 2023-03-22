Testing Ernie: How Baidu's AI chatbot stacks up to ChatGPT

HONG KONG -- It has been almost a week since Baidu's co-founder and CEO Robin Li unveiled Ernie Bot, the company's answer to Microsoft-backed AI chatbot ChatGPT, in a pre-recorded video. The demonstration left investors unimpressed, and with access to the chatbot limited to invitees, the public is still largely in the dark about how it compares to its American rival.

To shed some light on the issue, this reporter put the two apps through a side-by-side test. On Tuesday afternoon, I fired up Ernie and ChatGPT, asking questions from math problems to history, as well as open-ended requests for content.