Thai developer to offer residents autonomous rides and deliveries

BANGKOK -- Thai real estate group Sansiri will deploy self-driving cars and drones at its residential developments, starting with the T77 community in Bangkok, the company said Tuesday.

Sansiri will partner with local self-driving startup Airovr to start transporting T77 residents to nearby train stations by the end of the year.

Sansiri will also work with drone startup Fling to deliver products from the community's malls to residences starting around March 2020.

The services will be offered on a trial basis for six to nine months. Sansiri will decide afterward whether to provide them full-time.

Founded in 1984, Sansiri is known mostly for high-end developments and also has partnerships with leading Japanese developers. It plans to invest 600 million baht ($19.5 million) in real estate-related startups through a venture capital arm by the end of this year.