ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Technology

Third Point ramps up pressure on Sony to spin off chip business

Activist fund also raises concern over Japan's tougher foreign investment rules

TAKENORI MIYAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
Sony has rebuffed Third Point's appeal to spin off its semiconductor segment due to the anticipated demand from 5G mobile phones.   © Reuters

NEW YORK -- U.S. hedge fund Third Point has reiterated calls for Sony to spin off its chip segment and sell holdings in other units deemed a drag on corporate value, setting up a potential showdown at the next shareholders meeting.

Daniel Loeb's activist fund, which held a $1.5 billion stake as of June, outlined the need for an overhaul of Sony's business profile in an investor letter dated Thursday. The Japanese technology group's share price has jumped nearly 40% since the end of June.

"While business performance has been stellar, we believe true value maximization at Sony is only beginning,"  Third Point said in the letter, pointing to the need to offload peripheral operations.

The call for Sony to streamline its business follows another letter sent in June, when Third Point said: "Sony's valuation discount is attributable primarily to portfolio complexity" created by fielding a number of dissimilar segments. Not only did the fund advocate spinning off the semiconductor unit, it recommended divesting shares in the listed subsidiary Sony Financial Holdings.

Sony ultimately rejected both of Third Point's June proposals in September, saying the diversity was its strength. Although Sony sold shares it held in Olympus in a transaction completed in August, Third Point indicated the move did not go far enough.

The letter also cited Japan's Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act, which places stricter rules on foreign investment in sensitive industries. "One effect the bill clearly could have is to make it more difficult for engaged shareholders to build positions," Third Point said.

Third Point expressed hope that the recently passed legislation will not contribute to a reversal of corporate governance reforms. Japan's Ministry of Finance rejects the view that the new rules would shut out activists.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media