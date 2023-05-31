ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Top AI CEOs, experts raise 'risk of extinction' of humanity

OpenAI, Google leaders and others issue warning, with Meta not joining the call

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing titled "Oversight of A.I.: Rules for Artificial Intelligence" on May 16.   © Reuters
| Europe

STOCKHOLM/LONDON (Reuters) -- Top artificial intelligence (AI) executives, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the "risk of extinction from AI," which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.

"Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," more than 350 signatories wrote in a letter published by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety (CAIS).

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close