Top AI CEOs, experts raise 'risk of extinction' of humanity

STOCKHOLM/LONDON (Reuters) -- Top artificial intelligence (AI) executives, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the "risk of extinction from AI," which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.

"Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," more than 350 signatories wrote in a letter published by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety (CAIS).