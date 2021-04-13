Toshiba CEO Kuramatani to resign Wednesday

TOKYO -- Nobuaki Kurumatani will step down as CEO of Toshiba amid declining trust in his leadership both at the company and among investors, Nikkei learned Tuesday.

Kurumatani's successor will be Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa, who preceded him as president and has maintained friendlier relationships with activist investors.

The embattled chief executive is expected to announce his decision Wednesday at a meeting of Toshiba's board.

The abrupt change in leadership comes about a week after an estimated $20 billion proposal by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to take the Japanese industrial group private.

A Toshiba spokesperson said the company has not announced any date or agenda for a board meeting.

Toshiba's nomination committee has pushed for a change in leadership. Kurumatani previously chaired CVC's Japanese operations, raising concerns about the potential for conflicts of interest. He has clashed with shareholders over governance and accounting scandals at subsidiaries.

Internally, more than half of senior managers expressed a lack of confidence in Kurumatani in a survey conducted by the company's nominating committee. The poll showed a steep drop in support from employees compared with a year earlier, fueling speculation about his future.

In an annual general meeting last year, a proposal to keep Kurumatani in his post squeaked by with just 57% support. The vote sparked controversy as top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management accused Toshiba of putting "undue pressure" on investors to vote in Kurumatani's favor or not at all.