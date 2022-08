TOKYO -- Toshiba Tec opens a U.S. hub this fall in the Texas city of Dallas to develop and market point-of-sale software for retailers.

The Toshiba subsidiary expects to have more than 30 software engineers at the site by the end of March, with the headcount more than doubling by fiscal 2025. The Dallas hub will be Toshiba Tec's first software development site in the U.S., the Japanese company said.