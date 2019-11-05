Toshiba and SoftBank to launch alliance for fast 'internet of things' services

TOKYO -- Toshiba and a broad range of other Japanese companies plan to form an alliance next spring capable of developing prototypes of new consumer services in as little as one day using devices connected through the "internet of things," Nikkei has learned.

Wireless carriers SoftBank Corp. and KDDI, along with utility Tokyo Gas, have expressed interest in joining the group, which is expected to have 100 members at its start.

Backers of the initiative say it could help combine existing technology in new ways, such as letting customers know when a delivery is near or monitoring elderly people at home.

The diversity of the alliance's prospective members shows how the arrival of faster 5G wireless networks is stimulating innovation across traditional industry lines.

The model will follow that of Amazon.com, which offers connection kits to manufacturers developing smart devices that use the company's Alexa artificial intelligence tech. Over 85,000 products have emerged through the program.

Toshiba will establish an association called ifLink Open Community by the end of March. The platform will allow access to the company's internet of things system by participants ranging from blue chips, universities and startups all the way to individual gig workers who want to develop their own products.

The goal is to create a common platform that combines products and services from different companies into entirely new solutions.

Companies will benefit by discovering applications for markets that are usually overlooked. For example, a smartphone mapping app could be developed so that wheelchair users can avoid obstacles.

The global internet of things market totaled $646 billion last year, data from U.S. researcher IDC shows, and is forecast to surpass $1 trillion in 2022. The market is dominated by players such as General Electric, Hitachi and Siemens that offer their own proprietary systems.

Businesses taking advantage of Toshiba's internet of things system will not have to create their own services from scratch. Prototypes can be made in one or two days by combining products from other companies, shrinking the time needed for commercialization.

More than 90% of Japanese businesses say they lack information technology specialists, a recent government white paper shows. This shortage has made it hard for industry to keep pace with the expanding potential uses of the internet of things.

A website for consumers also will be developed. The portal will display products developed by alliance members, and users will be able to mix and match offerings even if they possess no programming knowledge.

Companies and organizations in the ifLink community will pay annual fees between 30,000 yen and 3.6 million yen ($277 to $33,260) depending on their size and other factors.