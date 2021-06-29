Toyota and Mitsubishi Chemical to use IBM quantum computer

TOKYO -- A group of Japanese companies, including Toyota Motor, will begin using an IBM quantum computer, searching for new ways to apply the next-generation computer to industrial purposes, Nikkei has learned.

Toyota, Mitsubishi Chemical, and 10 other companies plan to jointly use the quantum computer, which is designed for commercial use. One possibility is to utilize the system to develop new materials.

IBM will install the unit at the Kawasaki Business Incubation Center (KBIC) in Kanagawa Prefecture southwest of Tokyo. The system is scheduled to be up and running by the end of July. Outside of the U.S., Japan is the second location to have an IBM quantum computer installed, after Germany.

The system will be used by Japan's Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium, led by the University of Tokyo. The consortium, with members that include Toyota, Hitachi, Toshiba, and Sony Group, was formed last year with the goal of accelerating research and development in the country that takes advantage of quantum computing.

Typically, it costs billions of yen, or tens of millions of dollars, to install a quantum computer. Members of the consortium will share the cost of installation.