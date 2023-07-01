Toyota smart city project backed by ex-CEO sinks deeper into red

NAGOYA, Japan -- A Toyota Motor subsidiary working to build a smart "Woven City" near Mount Fuji held 6 billion yen ($41.5 million) more in liabilities than assets as of the end of March, according to the automaker's securities report filed Friday.

Toyota and Tokyo-based unit Woven Planet Holdings broke ground on the project in Shizuoka prefecture in February 2021. The city will serve as a testing ground for autonomous vehicles, advanced logistics chains and other cutting-edge technology, with initial trials slated to start in 2025.