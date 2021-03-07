Trio of 40-somethings lead CP Group's digital evolution

BANGKOK -- Thailand's CP Group, an unwieldy conglomerate known for food and retail operations, stunned the business community last month when it tapped tech-savvy executives in their 40s to run its telecommunications arm.

The group has grown through poultry and meat-processing business. But now, with its sights set on digital payments and delivery apps, CP needs young talent to lead a transformation into a tech powerhouse.

In a February news release announcing the appointment of Natwut Amornvivat, Manat Manavutiveth and Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr, True Corp. cast them as "new generation successors."

"They will jointly be key drivers to transform the company," the release said, with the endgame of turning True into "a complete tech company leader" in the digital era.

Natwut, 47, previously served as president of the True Digital Group subsidiary. Manat, 46, had been a regional senior group managing director while Teeradet, also 46, was True's managing director of retail business and operation.

Co-presidents Manat, center, with Teeradet, left, and Natwut.

The three are all nearly 10 years younger than their predecessors, in a testament to CP's radical step.

Formally known as Charoen Pokphand Group, CP boasts massive food and retail operations. Telecommunications is positioned as the group's third principal segment.

True, which started out as a landline company, first entered Thailand's cellphone market in 2002. The carrier has since built up a 34% share, putting it in second place behind the leader Advanced Info Service.

Suphachai Chearavanont, son of CP Group's 81-year-old senior chairman Dhanin Chearavanont, served as True's CEO until 2017. Backed by a large war chest of funds, Suphachai, now 53, led the company with strong leadership.

True was more than a decade late in entering the wireless business compared to rivals AIS and Dtac, and the late entry led to years of red ink at the start.

A turnaround came in 2014, when True sold a nearly 20% stake to China Mobile, a state-owned enterprise. The infusion of Chinese money was the game changer that allowed it to go on the offensive, employing aggressive sales tactics, such as offering free smartphones to those willing to switch carriers.

At the end of 2016, True's market share surpassed that of Dtac, an affiliate of Norway's Telenor that is also known as Total Access Communication. While True has remained in second place, it has shrunk the market share gap between AIS to roughly 11 points, down from 23 in 2015.

True's next goal is to link its user base of 30.6 million wireless customers to CP Group's other operations through smartphone payments and other applications. In other words, the group is looking to form its own digital economic empire.

The three co-presidents are expected to drive that vision. True Digital Group, once headed by Natwut, offers services using artificial intelligence, big data and the internet of things. The unit recently partnered with a cafe chain to develop smart vending machines branded AI Class Go which allow customers to grab items through cashless transactions while vendors monitor sales trends in real time.

"I would assume there was a need for a younger generation of leaders that understood dynamic business activities and modern consumers," said an analyst working for a Thai brokerage. "In 10 years, the competition within the 5G space will heat up, which will necessitate quicker decision-making."

True's growth holds significant weight for CP. The group operates about 12,000 Seven-Elevens in Thailand, making it the absolute champion of the convenience-store industry.

CP pushing to integrate True's e-money ecosystem with Seven-Eleven and other retail chains, such as Tesco Lotus supermarkets. The group has rolled out other digital services whose demand has taken off during the pandemic, such as ride-hailing and food deliveries. CP is also developing platforms that circulate money within the group.

Both AIS and Dtac have withdrawn from their own smartphone payment businesses amid the withering competition. This presents True an opportunity, but some obstacles remain. For one, True's copious investments resulted in liabilities equivalent to 80% of its capital, the largest ratio among the three carriers.

The appointment of the three co-presidents highlights CP Group's strong desire to develop executives outside of the founding family who will be capable of taking over from the old guard.

"I intend to always fill the group chairman position with a member of my family," Dhanin told Nikkei in a 2019 interview. "But the CEO position is open for anybody suitable and capable, if I cannot find the right person in my family."